Revolt within AIADMK? Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar says she has ‘already entered politics’

A month after former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, her niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday emphasized that she has ‘already entered politics’. (PTI image)

A month after former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, her niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday emphasized that she has ‘already entered politics’. Stressing that all of her supporters’ dreams will be fulfilled, Deepa said that she will announce a ‘political decision’ today, according to a Times Now report. Her statement will surely irk party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. AIADMK workers including supporters of Deepa gathered at M. G. Ramachandran’s, popularly known as MGR, memorial on his 100th birth anniversary. A large number of people have also thronged the memorial at Marina Beach. Notably, Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s only brother late Jayakumar.

Earlier, Deepa Jayakumar had hinted at her entry into politics, saying it cannot be stopped. “My entry into politics cannot be stopped,” she told supporters who had gathered at her Thyagaraya Nagar residence here and indicated she would let know of her decision soon.

Watch this video

Exclusive: Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa speaks to @TimesNow where she says she has already entered politics pic.twitter.com/AvzeMvhJXd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 17, 2017

She refrained from elaborating on her political plans and waved the victory sign to supporters from the balcony of her house. Supporters had thronged her residence, urging her to enter politics and carry forward the work of her late aunt Ms Jayalalithaa.

She caught media attention recently when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Deepa had urged her supporters on December 29 to be calm until she announced her decision. Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year.