Revolt against Mayawati in BSP? First signs emerge as leaders demand action post-UP poll crisis

With only 19 legislators in the Assembly, BSP is in trouble and the party desperately needs to bounce back.

Mayawati’s BSP had faced a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. With only 19 legislators in the Assembly, BSP is in trouble and the party desperately needs to bounce back. But who will guide them as ‘first signs of revolt are emerging from within the party against the leadership of Mayawati’, according to The Indian Express report. Smarting from the drubbing at the hustings, former UP Chief Minister Mayawati had decided to move court against the alleged tampering of EVMs and observe a ‘black day’ every month against the “murder of democracy” by the BJP. Mayawati had even charged that the BJP victory in UP polls smacks of “dishonesty” and “fraud”. But her stance has failed to convince the party leaders. Instead they are asking for a revamp within the party ranks, the report said. Notably, BSP previously had 80 MLAs in the 403-member House.

Senior party leaders also pointed fingers at Mayawati’s strategy to abandon the Bahujan formula, which focused on Dalits, OBCs and Muslims, for the Sarvajan tag to attract upper castes, especially Brahmins, the report said. This recent defeat means, Mayawati has lost three consecutive significant elections- 2012 UP Assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The rift was visible, when Mayawati visited the Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal, the memorial built for the BSP founder Kanshi Ram, in Lucknow on March 15 for his birth anniversary, there were only a few dozen people present, including leaders who had come to attend her meeting the same day. Party insiders said the crowd was among the smallest at any of Mayawati’s functions since she became BSP president, the report said. On the other hand, former minister and a Dalit leader of the party, Kamla Kant Gautam, has announced a public meeting in Lucknow on April 13, on the eve of B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, to launch a new outfit to serve the Bahujan Samaj “abandoned” by Mayawati. Several party workers have also announced their resignations in Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad.

According to the report, senior party leader and former MP Baliram admitted that the party needed to “introspect” but insisted that it remained connected to Kanshi Ram’s ideology. “Behenji has said in party meetings that Mishraji is with her because she needs a lawyer to fight the cases against her. The old team of BSP workers is still with the party and we can bounce back soon if we work on our mistakes,” he said.

(With agency inputs)