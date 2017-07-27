Revoke sanctions on JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey and other students: JNU Teachers Association

JNU Teachers Association today demanded revoking of sanctions on Students Union President and four other students as it was “arbitrary” and would coerce other students into narrow ways of thinking. (Image: IE)

JNU Teachers Association today demanded revoking of sanctions on Students Union President and four other students as it was “arbitrary” and would coerce other students into narrow ways of thinking. In a release, JNUTA President Ayesha Kidwai said, “Such acts by the administration betray a desire to coerce students into narrow ways of thinking and consciousness with the ultimate aim of reinforcing ‘particular’ and ‘expected’ outcomes.” Yesterday was the last day for semester registrations and JNUSU President Mohit Kumar Pandey and four other members were denied permission to register.

“The culture of imposing fines to silence dissenting students without giving them a chance to be heard is antithetical to the very existence of democracy. JNUTA condemns the move and demands the sanction be lifted,” JNUTA said. The teachers union has also called for a general body meeting on August 1 to discuss several issues in the varsity including assaults on the teaching community and abrogation of powers of Selection Committees.