Revoke MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visa for his comments on US roads: Congress

The Congress today demanded revocation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s diplomatic visa for “violating diplomatic limitations” by commenting on condition of roads in US, triggering a war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition party. State unit Congress president Arun Yadav also appealed to US President Donald Trump to “register a case against the MP CM under the law of the land for insulting America”. State Home Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh responded by warning Yadav of possible legal measures for demanding revocation of Chouhan’s visa. Chouhan caused a flutter on Tuesday when he told a business round-table, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the US. “When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than (those) in the United States….I am saying this not just for the sake of saying,” he had said.

While the Congress has ridiculed Chouhan over his remarks, the BJP has termed them as an “assertion of confidence over world-class roads in Madhya Pradesh”. “During his visit to America, Shivraj ji has violated the diplomatic limitations (by making comments on roads), so his diplomatic visa should be revoked,” Yadav said in a tweet today. Countering Yadav, the state home minister posted a series of tweets explaining the chief minister’s statement, in which he warned of possible legal measures against the state Congress chief. “If Arun Yadav’s statement comes under the violation of the law, then the legal action will be considered (against him). Yadav has lost political etiquettes,” Bhupendra Singh said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Yadav said, “Shivraj ji has insulted America on its own land for their poor roads. Mr Trump, you should register a case against him (CM) under your laws.” Unleashing a series of tweets, Singh said, “This is not for the first time when the Congress has embarrassed the country on the world forum. Don’t you remember the request of not granting a visa to Modiji? And, recall the results.” “Would you like to file an affidavit on Chouhan’s statement in the US? What happened to ploy to extend patronage to the freedom of expression? Have you left the ploy”. Taking potshots at Yadav, Singh said, “This is the height of ‘Pappugiri’ that you (Yadav) are requesting Trump sahib in Hindi and that too without tagging him”.

Seeking to douse the fire caused by Chouhan’s remarks, the home minister said the chief minister was not talking about the condition of each and every road in Madhya Pradesh, but about the “world class” quality of new roads in the BJP- ruled state. “Shivraj ji was presenting a picture of Madhya Pradesh’s progress in front of investors. He was not addressing an election rally. What is the objection in wooing investment for the state?,” the home minister questioned in another tweet. He said only a part of the Chouhan’s speech was being shown and that a “clear picture” would emerge only after watching the entire video of the speech and understanding its context.