Revanth Reddy condemns reports suggesting his Congress switchover

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president Revanth Reddy today condemned reports that suggested that he was switching loyalty to the Congress party. Speaking to mediapersons at his home town Kodangal, Reddy said he would raise people’s problems in the upcoming Assembly session as advised by his party’s national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “I will discuss all the issues with our leader Chandrababu Naidu after he comes back from foreign tour. I am requesting leaders of all political parties not to confuse people with misleading statement. I urge media also not to highlight such news which confuse cadre,” Reddy said.

Without categorically and firmly saying that he would continue in TDP, the legislator said after discussing with Naidu, he will come to his hometown once again and discuss with his followers. There were reports in media that Revanth Reddy had recently met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and he would join the Congress soon. Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao claimed that Reddy did meet Gandhi, and it would be better for the TDP leader if he joined the Congress.