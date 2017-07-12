Retirement age of doctors in paramilitary forces upped to 65 years

The retirement age of specialist medical officers of central armed police forces and Assam Rifles has also been enhanced from 60 to 65 years. (Reuters)

The retirement age of medical officers working in central armed police forces like the CRPF and BSF has been enhanced from 60 to 65 years, an official statement said today. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for enhancement of the age of superannuation in respect of general duty medical officers of central armed police forces and Assam Rifles from 60 to 65 years, an official statement said. The retirement age of specialist medical officers of central armed police forces and Assam Rifles has also been enhanced from 60 to 65 years. The move will help in retention of officers in specialist and general duty medical cadre and thereby help in better patient care, proper academic activities in medical colleges as also in effective implementation of national health programmes for delivery of health care services, the statement said.

The central police forces are: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).