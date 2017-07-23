  3. Army man joins force using fake identity, booked after retirement

A man served in the Army for 33 years and two years after his retirement, the police will now inquire whether he joined the force on the basis of fake documents. A case was registered against the retired jawan on the directive of a court yesterday, he said. The accused, a resident of Nirali village in the district, served the army for 33 years and was drawing a pension for last two years in the name of another person, said Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh. An RTI activist had filed a petition in the court, alleging that the accused got into the Army using forged documents 35 years ago. The police has started the investigation.

