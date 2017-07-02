Restrictions imposed in Srinagar by authorities to prevent protests called by separatists

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday to prevent separatist-called protests.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday to prevent separatist-called protests. Separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for the valley-wide protest shutdown against the killing of two civilians and two militants in Anantnag district on Saturday.

Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone said: “Restrictions will remain in force in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma.” Contingents of state and central police forces have been deployed in areas placed under restrictions as well as in other sensitive areas in the city.

Heavy deployments have also been made in south and north of the valley to maintain law and order. Public transport remained off the road. Shops, other businesses, educational institutions, post offices, banks and government offices remained closed as it was a Sunday.

The civilians killed on Saturday were identified as 42-year-old Tahira and 22-year-old Shadab Ahmad Chopan, who were killed in Brenthi village. The police said they were killed in the cross-firing between the security force and the holed-up militants.

However, locals said the two civilians were killed in clashes. A stone pelting mob had clashed with the security forces to disrupt the operation. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants including a top commander Bashir Lashkari and his Pakistani associate Abu Maaz, were also killed in the gunfight.

Police said Lashkari had masterminded and carried out the murder of six policemen including officer Feroz Dar in Achabal area in June.