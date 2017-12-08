Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar to avert anti-US protest over Jerusalem row

Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of protests called by separatists against US President Donald Trump’s decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (Image: IE)

Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of protests called by separatists against US President Donald Trump’s decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Restrictions have been imposed in three police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Safakadal, Nowhatta and M R Gunj police station areas of the city. The curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the official said.

The separatists yesterday called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers today against the US decision. “The US decision to declare this sacred land (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel, amounts to political bankruptcy of fascist Trump regime,” the separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), said in a statement. The JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, said Jerusalem represents the religious emotions and aspirations of more than a billion Muslims living across the globe. They have also called for a shutdown on 10 December to protest the decision.