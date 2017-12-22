Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar in view of separatists’ protests

Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. (PTI)

Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of protests called by separatists. Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Safakadal, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari and M R Gunj police station areas of the city, while partial curbs were in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud areas. The curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the official said. Separatists yesterday called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers today against the killing of civilians in Shopian and Kupwara districts of Kashmir. A woman was killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday during an encounter in which two militants were also killed. Another woman was killed in cross-fire in Handwara area of Kupwara in north Kashmir during an encounter on December 11.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), have appealed people to observe protest after Friday congregational prayers. Meanwhile, authorities have placed Mirwaiz under house arrest, while Geelani continues to remain under house detention for some time now. “Put back under #House Arrest, was released yesterday evening only !! Mirwaiz said on Twitter.