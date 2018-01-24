Restricting privacy under Aadhaar: ‘State’s interest must be compelling’

Petitioners against Act tell SC it’s state’s obligation to protect people from private actors.

Citing the recent privacy ruling on how fundamental rights act as a firewall between an individual and concentrated state power, senior counsel Shyam Divan told the Supreme Court that it is the obligation of state to protect the individuals against the private actors and in order to restrict privacy, the state’s interest must be compelling. He drew attention of the five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra towards the part of the ruling where justice Rohinton F Nariman had held that privacy was not an elitist concept and in order to restrict privacy, the state’s interest must be “compelling”. “Privacy is a natural right, a condition precedent to the enjoyment of any other fundamental right, and it includes the right to control the dissemination of information,” he said, in context of dissemination of data under Aadhaar. Arguing for the petitioners who are opposed to Aadhaar Act, he said that the state’s argument that privacy was an elitist concept seemed to spring from its defence of the Aadhaar Act. He said that the problem did not lie with parting of personal information, but with the fact that the information was being given to third parties that could use it for commercial purposes. According to the senior counsel, in “a democracy there has to be a certain amount of trust between state and individual. So if an individual says that she has an alternative way of identifying herself, the state needs to accord that basic trust and respect and allow it as long as that alternative is reasonable. This is especially so because biometrics are probabilistic.” Divan took the apex court through the Aadhaar Act and criticised the power handed over to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which under provisions of the Act was allowed to contract out the security of the database.

He said that the UIDAI has been given vast powers, for example, to add to the biometric indicators (such as DNA), under regulations. “The UIDAI is allowed to contract out the security of the database… this raises security concerns, and has been documented and shown in the record. Besides, it has the power to deactivate an Aadhaar number and this is effectively a power to deprive an individual of all his/her civil rights,” he told the bench. He also argued that the concept of informed consent, which is reflected by the counseling requirement, will become completely illusory if the mandatory character of Aadhaar is upheld. According to the lawyer, the key question is whether an individual is entitled to protect herself by making a choice about which method to use to identify herself. “The breaches help to substantiate the strength of this basic claim — the claim to make a choice…the concern is that you will end up having a complete surveillance society of this system in its present form is allowed to stand.”

When it comes to the issue of data sharing and surveillance, justice Chandrachud observed that the court would have to consider that we are living in a networked world where private parties were anyway tracking everyone in great detail, so how does the interpolation of an Aadhaar number really change anything? “Can’t you obviate the problem of aggregation of data sets by specifying in law that data can be used only for the purpose that it is collected?”, he asked Divan. He also questioned Divan as to breach of the statutory provision would affects the constitutionality of the statute itself. “The statute is unconstitutional because it seeks to sanctify the Aadhaar programme, which is incompatible with a free and open democratic republic,” Divan replied. The top court is hearing more than 30 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its linking to a number of government schemes. The petitioners will continue with their arguments on Wednesday.