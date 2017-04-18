Restaurants, bars serving liquor to underage customers to face government action: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

The move comes after the Lt Governor expressed his concern in a meeting over complaints of serving liquor to “underage” customers in bars and restaurants. (PTI)

Restaurants and bars serving alcohol to “underage” customers in the city will be dealt with seriously as Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed the excise commissioner to launch a crackdown against such establishments. The move comes after the Lt Governor expressed his concern in a meeting over complaints of serving liquor to “underage” customers in bars and restaurants. In Delhi, the legal age for drinking liquor is 25 year.

The direction was issued by the Lt Governor at the meeting of Task Force on Women Safety, held at Raj Niwas here. “In the meeting, Lt Governor expressed concern over complaints of alcohol sale to underage customers by bars and restaurants and asked Excise Commissioner to take swift and stern action on such violations,” the LG office said in a statement.

As per rules, the excise department can take strict action against violators including imposition of heavy fine or cacellation of licence. Apart from this, the LG also expressed concern over the cases of “unregulated” sale of acid and directed Divisional Commissioner and Delhi Police to take stringent action under law with regard to any such violations.

Watch this also:





Baijal has called for “effectively reducing” the response time for distress calls between the call centre to PCR or police station. The Delhi Police needs to generate more awareness on anti-stalking (1096) and women (1091) helpline, he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M M Kutty, DCW chief Swati Maliwal, Principal Secretary (Home)S N Sahai, Special CP (Women Safety) Sanjay Baniwal and other senior officers from authorities concerned.

Baniwal informed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been put in place to effectively monitor the progress made in respect of the FIRs related to sexual offences.

It was also informed that group patrolling of PCR and local police, and surprise check by senior officers especially near schools and colleges have been undertaken.

As regards GPS installation in public service/public transport vehicles & installation of CCTV cameras in DTC and cluster buses, special commissioner (Transport) informed that 200 DTC buses have been fitted with CCTV/GPS systems on pilot project basis and a cabinet note shall be put forth regarding the rest.

On the need for establishment of fast track courts, Chief Secretary Kutty apprised the LG that the Law Department has already requested registrar general of Delhi high court in this regard.

The LG also called for the concerned departments taking suitable measures for skill development and training of rescued women and girls to provide them a suitable alternative career that can rehabilitate them and provide a dignified living.