Respond to banks’ plea on $40-m transfer: Supreme Court to Vijay Mallya

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from beleaguered United Breweries chairman Vijay Mallya as to why he should not be asked to transfer and deposit $40 million, which he had received towards the $75-million payout package with London-based liquor major Diageo in February last year, in the apex court or the debt recovery tribunal (DRT), as sought by the lenders.

The bench led by Justice Kurian Joseph gave three weeks to the liquor baron to file his response to the fresh requests made by the SBI-led consortium of 17 banks and posted the matter for further hearing on February 2.

Mallya had in November told the court that he had transferred the amount to his three children through gift settlements within two days of receiving it. He had further said that while his three children — Siddharth, Leena and Tanya — were US citizens and sole beneficiaries of the three trusts, he was neither the settlor nor the trustee or beneficiary of any of the trusts and had no control over the trusts or the manner in which the respective corpuses of each of them was being utilised.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the consortium, alleged that Mallya’s transfer of $40 million to his children is in “flagrant violation” of various orders of DRT and the Karnataka High Court where he had given an oral undertaking that he will not transfer, alienate or dispose of any movable or immovable properties till disposal of the recovery proceedings in DRT.

“It is clear that Mallya has clearly and flagrantly violated the orders of the HC and is guilty of contempt of court. …by transferring the $40 million to his children, Mallya has not only acted in contempt of the HC, but has also tried to subvert the course of justice by diverting the funds offshore to shield it from the recovery proceedings ongoing before the DRT,” SBI said.

Lenders further argued that it is essential that $40 million be brought back and be deposited with the apex court or DRT pending disposal of the recovery proceedings.

Mallya has even failed to explain why $40 million was disbursed to his children despite an oral undertaking to the contrary given before DRT and restrained by the HC, they added.

“It is a matter of record that Mallya and his firm owes over R6,200 core to the banks and the money should have been deposited here,” Divan said.

However, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Mallya, opposed fresh requests made by the lenders, saying he needed time to respond to the banks’ plea for deposit of $40 million in the SC.

“This is far beyond the SLP… this court is being taken as if it is an executing court,” he said.

The consortium of 17 banks is seeking recovery of over R9,000 crore dues from the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya had pegged domestic assets at R2,014.60 crore and overseas assets worth R780 crore. In April last year, the top court had directed Mallya to disclose all assets held by him and his family, after a consortium of creditors rejected his offer to repay R4,000 crore to settle the debts of the grounded Kingfisher Airlines.