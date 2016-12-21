Reservations demand: 3 lakh Muslims carry out silent rally in Maharashtra

Not only for reservation in job and education for the community, it also demanded that there be no interference in Muslim Personal Laws by the government. (Express Photo)

More than three lakh Muslims carried out a rally in Beed, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The rally was organised by the community to voice their demand for reservations/quota in jobs and education institutes, reported The Indian Express. The rally was organised by the Muslim Aarakshan Sangharsh Kruti Samiti. All political, social and religious organisations run by the community fall under this organisation. According to the report, this was fourth of its kind march that was planned and carried out by the organisation. Not only for reservation in job and education for the community, it also demanded that there be no interference in Muslim Personal Laws by the government. Moreover, it demanded that there be no targeting of Muslim individuals either. The community also wanted the missing case of the JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, be solved soon. Ahmed went missing on the 15th of October this year allegedly after he was beaten up by a group of 20 students, most of whom affiliated were with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. It wanted the search operations to raised to higher, more intensive, level. Around 600 policemen were deployed by the police in the search operations of Ahmed – it included District Commissioner of Police and several other senior policemen.

The march lasted three hours. A memorandum was given to the deputy collector of Beed. To make sure that the silent march did not get violent and carried out in peace, around 1,000 policemen were deployed. The march covered a distance of 3 km. Two more marches by the committee are scheduled to be carried out in Osmanabad and Parbhani. Osmanabad is an administrative district in the Marathwada region, Parbhani city is the headquarter of the Parbhani district.