Reservation in Indian Judiciary: Ram Vilas Paswan suggests this measure

The Union minister also advocated an all India judicial service for the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary. (Source: PTI)

Veteran Dalit leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday expressed his concern over the representation of members of SC and ST groups in the Supreme Court and high courts. The minister also suggested an all-India level competitive exam for effecting reservation in higher judiciary.

While addressing reporters, the Union minister raked up the matter. “There is not a single judge in the apex court while the number of judges in high courts is negligible (from SC and ST category),” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

While pitching for reservation in judicial services, Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “Ideally, there should be a reservation in Indian Judiciary but if we demand this the Supreme Court will say it is unconstitutional, so Indian Judicial service should be set up. Let there be a competitive exam.”

Paswan further said his Lok Janshakti Party would organize functions at the block level on April 20 to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for extending Mahadalit benefits to the Paswans.

On Nitish Kumar announcing extended benefits to the SC and ST categories, Paswan said, “With the announcement, the confusion over the distinction between Dalits and Mahadalits has been “completely wiped out.”