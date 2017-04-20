Request Narendra Modi government to support me, says dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

Visibly disappointed over his dismissal from the Border Security Force (BSF) over his viral video of poor food conditions for jawans, Tej Bahadur Yadav on Wednesday requested the government to support him and asserted that if he did not get the support, he would move the judiciary. “I will request the government to support me on this issue. If the government is not able to take any action, then I will proceed to court. I have filed my plea to all higher ministers and departments and I wish that they stand and come in support of me,” he said. My request to the government is to listen to what the Indian soldiers have to say. We don’t want increase in our salary or facilities, but good food and holidays on time,” he added.

A day before, Yadav said that he will move the High Court over the matter and seek justice. Bahadur received his dismissal orders around 12:00 pm today and moved out of the cantonment with his belongings in a three-ton truck. “I was dismissed from the BSF today, but I still have the proof with me about the video I had posted on the poor quality of the food. I am yet to get justice and I will take this matter to the High Court, as I have faith in the system,” Yadav told ANI here.

“It is saddening, but if this is what I get for saying the truth, then what can be done. I’m not saying that all army officers are corrupt, some are really concerned, but at least 50 percent of officers are responsible for the poor food conditions,” he added. Earlier today, the Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) dismissed Yadav from service for posting a video regarding substandard food being served to the jawans.

The SSFC conducted the proceedings against Yadav following charges under provision of the BSF Act and Rules: •An act pre judicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on social media regarding quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force. •Neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the SOP and also posted photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instructions. Bahadur was found guilty of all the charges and awarded dismissal from service.

As per the BSF Act and Rules, he can now submit a petition or appeal against the punishment to the higher headquarters within three months. During the proceedings, all opportunities were given to the individual for his defence. Bhadur had earlier uploaded a video about quality of food in BSF which had gone viral on social media. In the video that had sparked a nationwide outrage, Yadav, a BSF soldier of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal, was seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.