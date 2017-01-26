Republic Day: PM Narendra Modi walks out of security cordon to personally greet people

PM Narendra Modi walked down on the streets and personally met people in the crowd. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke the general protocol once again as he walked around greeting the crowd gathered to witness the celebrations of India’s 68th Republic Day. Prime Minister Modi walked down on the streets and personally met people in the crowd. The celebrations this year saw UAE’s crown prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessing the march past on Rajpath in the national capital along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

The traditional march continued as it does every year showing the world a glimpse of India’s cultural diversity and its armed prowess. One of the major attractions at the 68th Republic Day celebrations was the 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Alghfeli. The march consisted of the UAE Presidential guard, Air Force, the Navy and Army. The contingent was led by 35 musicians presenting a salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

It has to be remembered that the first draft of the constitution had been submitted to the Assembly in November 1947 but a few amendments and two years later, on January 26, 1950, the process was completed when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. Following the achievement of Independence on August 15, 1947, India had adopted the British constitution till the time its own came into existence on January 26, 1950.