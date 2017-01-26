Republic Day parade: Spectacular Indian Navy display showcases submarines, INS Chennai

The Indian Navy on Thursday displayed the stealth guided missile destroyer INS Chennai and the indigenously-made Kalvari class Scorpene submarines at the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

The Indian Navy on Thursday displayed the stealth guided missile destroyer INS Chennai and the indigenously-made Kalvari class Scorpene submarines at the Republic Day parade here. This year, the submarine arm of the Indian Navy is marking its golden jubilee, commemorating 50 years since Foxtrot-class submarine INS Kalvari was inducted. The first of the Scorpene submarines, a model of which was on display, has been named after the boat. Marine Commandos marched ahead.

A model of P8-I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft was also on display.

Among the other highlights of the parade was the National Security Guard (NSG), the elite counter-terrorism force, made its debut at the Republic Day parade here. A contingent of 60 commandos in their stricking black overalls and armed to the teeth, so to speak, marched on the Rajpath. Some of the commandos were riding on seven vehicles with hydraulic ladders and among them was the anti-hijacking van ‘Sherpa’, which is a bullet proof armoured vehicle. It can also be driven under water and on steep inclines.

One of the major attraction this year was the UAE contingent. This year, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest at the function. A contingent of 179 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers marched at the parade. It had sent 195 jawans, 15 officers and 15 support staff. Of these, 144 jawans and 35 band members were part of the parade at Rajpath.

(With IANS inputs)