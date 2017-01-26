Republic Day parade: Dhanush artillery gun makes debut at parade

The Dhanush gun was part of the Army’s mechanised columns along with Akash missile and Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System. (ANI)

Even as there was a dark and leaden sky and a light drizzle continued throughout the march past during the Republic Day Parade here on Thursday, forcing many spectators to take shelter under umbrellas – the weatherman had predicted that rains were likely in Delhi on Thursday – this did not dampen the enthusiasm of the crowds gathered at Rajpath. The reason behind that were the beautiful tableux and the fearsome armament showcased by the armed forces. Among them was the indigenously developed Dhanush artillery gun, which made its debut at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday. The Dhanush gun was part of the Army’s mechanised columns along with Akash missile and Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System.

Manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory, the 155-mm gun cost about Rs 14.50 crore a piece. It is a modified version of Bofors Howitzers gun bought by India in the 1980s. T-90 Bhisma Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicle were also included in the parade.

The Indian Navy also displayed the stealth guided missile destroyer INS Chennai and the indigenously-made Kalvari class Scorpene submarines at the Republic Day parade here. This year, the submarine arm of the Indian Navy is marking its golden jubilee, commemorating 50 years since Foxtrot-class submarine INS Kalvari was inducted. The first of the Scorpene submarines, a model of which was on display, has been named after the boat. Marine Commandos marched ahead.

