Republic Day Parade 2017: Ahead of Abu Dhabi crown prince’s arrival, Lutyen’s Delhi gets its own ‘palm’ drive

Pyramid like structures of palm leaves, covered with moss were also installed by NDMC ahead of Republic Day parade. (PTI) Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest for Republic Day Parade this year and it seems that Delhi is more than ready for the Prince’s reception. Lutyen’s Delhi, the venue for Republic Day parade is being decorated with rows and rows of potted plants. Traffic roundabouts near Rajpath have also been decorated with little pots of plants. Pyramid like structures of palm leaves, covered with moss were also installed by NDMC ahead of Republic Day parade, reported The Indian Express. Although, horticulture officials denied the fact that the pyramid shaped structures of palm leaves were installed because of Republic Day Parade, the senior officials’ comments differed from them. While the horticulture officials said that this was a part of “routine”, senior officials at NDMC accepted that the decorations were being made for the reception for guests from UAE. India and UAE are looking forward to make their relations stronger in the coming time.

You May Also Want To Watch:

This would be the second visit of UAE crown prince to India. According to a report in The Financial Express both the countries are expected to push talks on a free trade agreement. Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier had said that India is actively engaging with the UAE so that India opens up with the rest of the GCC members. Moreover, according to the report, it’s expected that India will seek greater safeguards for the chemical and petrochemical industry. The effort was done to protect domestic players for whom, competition becomes difficult to tackle because of crude oil.