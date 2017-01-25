Republic day celebrations: Twitter releases special emoji to mark occasion

This year, taking a step towards maintaining the spirit of the country’s nationalism on the Republic day, Twitter has introduced a Republic Day emoji. (Reuters)

As the country gears up to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, social networking site Twitter adds on to the enthusiasm of the people on the national occasion. This year, taking a step towards maintaining the spirit of the country’s nationalism on the Republic day, Twitter has introduced a Republic Day emoji.

The special emoji will stay live from 8:00 AM, Wednesday (25th January) till 8:00 PM, Friday (27th January). With the special emoji being live across the world, Twitter adds another colour to the celebratios, by letting the country celebrate this year’s Republic day on the social networking site with the hashtags #RepublicDay or #HappyRepublicDay or #RepublicDay2017 with their posts.

In an addition, Twitter has also availed the hashtag activation in Indian languages too, like in Hindi – #गणतंत्रदिवस, Bengali – #প্রজাতন্ত্রদিবস, Gujarati – #પ્રજાસત્તાકદિન, Kannada – #ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ, Tamil – #குடியரசுதினம், Urdu – #یوم جمہوریہ and Marathi – #प्रजासत्ताकदिवस.

At a press release by Twitter, it quoted Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy & Government saying at Twitter India, “Twitter is evolving as an everyday companion for its users. The platform is now synonymous to live, public conversations for interests, cultural moments and big public events taking place around the world. Twitter has been adding a zing to the celebrations with the emojis, that have become a popular form of expression on the platform, and are a fun way to be part of conversations across borders. We are thrilled to give users a new way to join in the public conversation on Republic Day.”