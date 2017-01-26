Republic Day celebrations: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day. Modi was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba. After laying the wreath, Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

The 68th Republic Day celebrations began here on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the Chief Guest at the annual parade here.

The highlights of this year’s Republic Day parade include a 149-member United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard.

The Republic Day was also celebrated across India on Thursday with joy and enthusiasm.

In Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind hoisted the tricolour here and took salute at an impressive parade by security forces. Kovind lauded the government for development activities and for combating corruption and crime. He said rule of law prevailed in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hoisted the tricolour at his official residence here. Celebrations took place in major towns, with thousands of people thronging various venues.

In Andhra the main official ceremony was held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan unfurling the national flag and reviewing a colourful parade. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the state was marching ahead on the path of progress with impressive economic growth. He said the state was making rapid strides in irrigation, industry and other sectors. The Governor said the administration was shifted from Hyderabad to the upcoming world class capital city Amaravati. Earlier, he took salute from contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and National Cadet Corps among others.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attended the event. Tableaux of various government departments highlighted welfare and development schemes of the state. Narasimhan, the Governor of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, later returned to Hyderabad to take part in the Republic Day parade in Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam hoisting the tricolour at the Marina beach here. He also took salute from the armed forces and other security forces. As Maharashtra Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao is holding additional charge in Tamil Nadu and had to unfurl the national flag in that state, Panneerselvam hoisted the tricolour here. Panneerselvam, his ministers and a large number of people enjoyed the colourful floats here. District Collectors across the state unfurled the national flag and took salute from police contingents.