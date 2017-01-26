Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath: UAE military contingent major attraction at this year’s parade

UAE contingent marching during India’s 68th Republic Day Parade. (ANI)

As the nation witness its 68th Republic Day parade at national capital’s India Gate today, one of the major attraction this year was the UAE contingent. This year, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest at the function.

A contingent of 179 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers marched at the parade. It had sent 195 jawans, 15 officers and 15 support staff. Of these, 144 jawans and 35 band members were part of the parade at Rajpath.

Earlier, as people geared up to celebrate the occasion, the national capital was brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations and police using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack.

Nearly 50,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and central security forces kept every nook and corner. No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from the Delhi airport between 10.35am and 12.15pm today.

Last evening, Speaking on the eve of the Republic day, President Pranab Mukherjee stated that the while immobilizing black money, the ban on notes might have brought a temporary economic slowdown. But he also asserted that the growing number of cashless transactions will increase the transparency of economy in the country.

“Our economy has been performing well despite the challenging global economic conditions. In the first half of 2016-17, it grew at a rate of 7.2 percent – same as that last year – showing sustained recovery. We are firmly on the path of fiscal consolidation and our inflation level is within the comfort zone,” he added.