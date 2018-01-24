Republic Day 2018 parade: Key highlights, importance and history

Republic Day 2018:It is celebrated on January 26 every year that marks the day when Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. (Reuters)

Republic Day 2018: It is celebrated on January 26 every year that marks the day when Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. Republic Day marks the foundation of India as a Union of states bound and governed by law. The day is celebrated all across the country with patriotic enthusiasm, joy and in a festive mood.

Highlights of Republic day parade

For the first time, 10 ASEAN leaders will be attending Republic Day 2018 as Chief Guests. Leaders from the 10 nations – Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Exhibiting military skills

The parade will begin after hoisting of the national flag by the President accompanied followed by singing of the National anthem. During the National anthem, a 21 gun salute will be given to start the Republic Day 2018 ceremony. The nation’s military capability will be displayed with the Army leading the way with various regiments marching at Rajpath. This is followed by the display of advanced weaponry like tanks, field guns and missile systems. The Army contingent will be followed by the Air Force and Navy contingents who will showcase their advanced aircrafts, destroyers, and submarines. The paramilitary troop will take over the marching ground after all the military regiments have completed their parade. The jawans of BSF, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and CRPF will match the rhythm of the beating drums wearing their regal uniforms with all the pins and stripes.

Exhibiting India’s cultural heritage and its demography

Display of the rich culture and heritage of India will also be showcased in the form of dances and tableaus highlighting the Republic Day 2018 parade. They are keenly watched and talked about by foreign delegates and dignitaries. The entire show can be resembled to a carnival with people cheering, music floating in the air. Every states display their unique culture and heritage via tableaus which are highly colourful to watch. The Republic Day parade culminates with soldiers displaying stunts on motorcycles followed by a showcase of Indian Air Force.

Importance

January 26 was picked as the day for the constitution to come into effect is because during the struggle for independence in 1929, at the Lahore Session of the Indian National August 15 for the day. To honour the significance of the first Independence Day, members of the constituent assembly decided to enforce the constitution on January 26 , marking it as Republic Day. The Republic Day 2018 highlights India’s resolve to protect and preserve its boundaries alongside showcasing its national heritage and its civilisation that dates back thousands of years. The reasonwas picked as the day for the constitution to come into effect is because during the struggle for independence in 1929, at the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress , a resolution was passed demanding complete independence for the first time on this day, Jawaharlal Nehru was also made the President of the session and he hoisted the tricolour. January 26, 1930 was declared as “Purna Swaraj Diwas” or Independence Day and was celebrated for the next 17 years. However, it wasn’t until 1947 that the demand came into force but not as Independence Day as Britishers had setfor the day. To honour the significance of the first Independence Day, members of the constituent assembly decided to enforce the constitution on, marking it as Republic Day.

History

On August 15, 1947, India became an independent authority in the British Commonwealth of Nations. However, British monarch King George VI was still officially India’s head. India became a federal and democratic state after the framing of the Indian Constitution, abolishing the monarchy. A drafting committee was appointed by the Constituent Assembly after Independence to draft the Indian Constitution. The committee was given the responsibility to draft a legal framework which would be accepted and passed by the assembly. Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed as the head of the committee, chief architect of the constitution. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949 but brought it into effect on January 26, 1950.