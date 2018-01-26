Republic day 2018: From PM Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, here is how political leaders wished the nation

To honour this day, marching contingents, strategic defence weaponry and colourful tableaux were on display. (Photo: PIB/ PTI)

Republic day 2018: On the 69th R-Day for India, for the first time in history, the grand parade at Rajpath was watched by thousands of people along with 10 ASEAN leaders, who attended the event as chief guests. To honour this day, marching contingents, strategic defence weaponry and colourful tableaux were on display. The majestic Rajpath showcased the country’s military might and cultural diversity. It also signified India’s fast growing strategic ties with ASEAN, leaders of all 10 countries of the powerful bloc attended the paradem which was commanded by Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. The supreme commander of the Indian armed forces President Ram Nath Kovind took the salute at the parade.

Apart from the multiple tableaux that were on display today at Rajpath, most of the political leaders took to social media to wish the common man. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today shared a post giving out geetings of the day to the nation. He later shared glimpses of the parade on his account. PM Modi took to Twitter and shared multiple photos along with the caption- “We celebrate #RepublicDay and remember the great women and men who gave us a Constitution we are extremely proud of. Here are glimpses from Rajpath.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also shared his warm greetings and wrote, “On the eve of our 69th Republic Day, I’m writing this #LettertotheNation, to remind ourselves of the commitments we made in our Constitution. I wish each of you a very Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind.”

Here is how the various political leaders wished the nation to mark India’s 69th Republic Day.

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2018

We celebrate #RepublicDay and remember the great women and men who gave us a Constitution we are extremely proud of. Here are glimpses from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/BjQiBFezX9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2018

On the eve of our 69th Republic Day, I’m writing this #LettertotheNation, to remind ourselves of the commitments we made in our Constitution. I wish each of you a very Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/VaJ3WOeBqx — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 25, 2018

I wish all Citizens at home & abroad, a very Happy #RepublicDay. Let us all reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution & work towards a strong & prosperous India. pic.twitter.com/tcnMgzxUlr — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 26, 2018

Congratulations to @DDNational, @DDNewsLive, @airnewsalerts for capturing all the colours of #RepublicDay celebration. Dedicated service & experienced hands of Team @prasarbharati ensured millions of homes witnessed the Indian Republic’s strength & possibilities of a #NewIndia. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 26, 2018

Today Bharatpur saw #Rajasthan celebrating #India‘s 69th #RepublicDay through a scintillating musical presentation that showcased the diverse and composite culture that makes this nation great. #JaiHind #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/h3bzu6HPQg — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) January 26, 2018

Let’s stand united & celebrate the glory of our republic and feel proud of being an Indian. Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/jkQXwfUocr — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 26, 2018

The Republic Day ceremony ended with the playing of the national anthem and the release of thousands of balloons. PM Narendra Modi and President Kovind also waved to the crowd after the conclusion of the ceremony and were greeted with loud cheers.