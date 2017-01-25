Republic Day 2017: Why do we celebrate Republic Day in India?

Students make a chain in the shape of the India map on the eve of Republic Day in Surat. (PTI)

This will be the 68th Republic Day of India since it adopted its own Constitution on 26th January 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”. It took two years, 11 months and 17 days to the committee to give the final touch to the Constitution and finally on 26 November, 1949 it was submitted in the assembly and on the pre-decided date January 26, which is actually the anniversary of “Purna Swaraj Diwas” of 1930, it came into force. Since then we observe the day every year as a national festival. But what does the ‘Republic’ mean, why do we celebrate adoption of Constitution as Republic Day and what is the significance of it for us?

The Constitution which declared our country a ‘Republic’ allow us to live in own way, live a dignified life and rule ourselves – it proclaims us a a democracy. Before the implementation of Constitution of India we were running on the British constitution. But on August 15, 1947 after the a long battle against the Raj ended India became Independent. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru became our first Prime Minister with Rajendra Prasad as first President of Independent India. Though it was the biggest success but was not enough to run government for the development of people across the country.

So, after holding a meeting the Constituent assembly had appointed a drafting committee on August 29, 1947, with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as presiding officer. The committee had submitted the drafted document on November 4, 1947, but it was unsatisfactory. Thereafter, Dr Ambedakar during more than two years of time span made approximately 2,000 amendments in the entire document and submitted the final copy of constitution on 26 November 1949 to the assembly, which was promulgated on 26 January 1950. And now we are enjoying the rights given by it.

It is only because of the constitution that we can move freely anywhere in the country. Even while visiting a foreign country we introduce ourselves as Indian, it is also because of out constitutional rights.

The constitutional rights allow us to govern self and contribute in government formation. The voting right given by it makes our role vital in government. Our right to lead a good and dignified life, right to get educated, right to follow any religion, right to speak freely and putting own views, everything depends on Constitution of India.