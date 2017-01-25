Republic Day 2017 Images: Wish your friends, family and closed ones

If you can’t manage time for all this, a simple message, along with a wallpaper, may well serve the pupose. (PTI)

Constitution is the soul of Indian Democracy, and the day to celebrate it, The Republic Day is near. It’s not only our right or responsibility, but a duty towards nation to celebrate this day, and stand up for nation’s well being. While some express there feelings by words, others carry out time to and hoist National Flag. On this day the fervor can be seen all around in different cities of the country. People along with their children assemble near their localities to unfurls the national flag with patriotic songs in the background and lots od sweets, followed by races and other games. Here is a list of videos of some patriotic songs that you can play on the special day. Still, if you can’t manage time for all this, a simple message, along with a wallpaper, may well serve the pupose.

Here are some of the wall papers making rounds of social media this republic days:

An image with show of strength. (Source: Facebook)