Reports of Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenging Jallikattu ordinance false: TNCC

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Anand Grover had mentioned the matter yesterday in the Supreme Court on behalf of those opposing Jallikattu, which was banned by Apex Court in 2014. (Reuters)

TNCC today dismissed media reports that Abhishek Manu Singhvi would represent Congress in challenging the recent Ordinance passed by the Tamil Nadu government allowing the bull taming sport of Jallikattu. “Media reports that a lawyer from Congress would oppose the ordinance (in the Supreme Court) is not true. On coming to know of it, TNCC took it up with senior AICC leaders. They said they are with the people of Tamil Nadu,” TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar said in response to a query.

“After my discussions with AICC, I can assure everyone that Singhvi will not represent Congress on the issue”, he told reporters after unfurling the tricolor at the party headquarters Satyamurthy Bhavan here.

You may also like to watch:

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Anand Grover had mentioned the matter yesterday in the Supreme Court on behalf of those opposing Jallikattu, which was banned by Apex Court in 2014.

The new Tamil Nadu legislation, enacted after popular demand to allow Jallikattu during the Pongal festival, was challenged by the Animal Welfare Board of India and rights bodies yesterday in the Supreme Court, which is likely to hear the matter on January 30.