Jallianwala Bagh massacre: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyrs

PM Narendra Modi paying tribute to the martyrs. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 98th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre remembered all the people who died in the horrific incident. He took to twitter and wrote, “Saluting the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their valour & heroism will never be forgotten.”

PM Narendra Modi’s Tweet:

Saluting the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their valour & heroism will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WqLhf7mjzO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

Union Home Minister Rajnath and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah took to twitter to pay homage to the victims of the martyrs. While Rajnath Singh wrote, “Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. India will always remember their sacrifice for the nation and its cause,” and Amit Shah wrote, “जलियांवाला बाग के अमर शहीदों को शत्-शत् नमन।।।भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।।” MoS Rajyavardhan Rathore also paid his tribute to the victims of the massacre and wrote- “Humble tribute to the martyrs of the #JallianwalaBagh massacre. May their spirit of patriotism & sacrifice forever continue to guide us.”

(Twitter)

About Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

One of the cold-blooded attacks that India witnessed during the rule of the Britishers was none other than the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The attack resulted in the killing of many, while many were injured in the massacre. Colonel Reginald Dyer on April 13, 1919, commanded his troops to fire on the civilians who has assembled in Punjab’s Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate Baisakhi. British Government was against the celebration of Baisakhi and thus ordered the open fire after closing all the entrances of the Bagh. The firing continued for over 10 minutes and in the end, the area was covered in blood. Many people died of bullet shots, some died in the stampede that was caused because they were trying to avoid the shots, while many died after jumping into an unused well.