Remember Geeta who accidentally crossed over to Pakistan? She may get married soon and this BJP CM is likely to do her Kanyadaan

Sushma Swaraj said that a suitable match will be found for Geeta. (IE Photo)

Do you remember Geeta – the hearing and speech impaired girl who returned to India in 2015 after accidentally reaching Pakistan as a child? There is a good news related to her. She is all set to get married. And, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can do the kanyadaan as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had suggested in Bhopal on Saturday, according to a report in Indian Express. Geeta on Saturday met Sushma Swaraj at her bungalow in Bhopal.

According to an Indian Express report, Sushma Swaraj said that a suitable match will be found for Geeta. Turning to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was sitting next to her, Swaraj said, “Maama (maternal uncle) will do the kanyadaan.”

Geeta was 7 or 8-years-old when she was found sitting alone in the Samjhauta Express at Lahore station by Pakistan Rangers 15 years ago. She was then adopted by Bilquis Edhi of Edhi Foundation. Her story came to light after the release of Salman Khan- starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which the character essayed by Salman reunites a Pakistani girl with her mother.

The girl is now learning Hindi, English and arithmetic.

Earlier, several couples had come forward claiming to be Geeta’s parents, but she did not recognise any of them and could not substantiate their claims.