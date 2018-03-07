Religion conversion no bar, a Hindu by birth is entitled to parent’s property, says Bombay HC

The court held the right to inheritance of a person born as a Hindu which cannot be affected by the person’s altered religious status. (IE photo)

A Hindu convert is entitled to property left behind by his or her parents despite having converted to another religion, the Bombay high court said on Tuesday. The court held the right to inheritance of a person born as a Hindu which cannot be affected by the person’s altered religious status, reported the Hindustan Times. The verdict was pronounced by Justice Mridula Bhatkar who said that a Hindu convert is entitled father’s property if the latter dies intestate. The judge said that converting one’s religion is a matter of choice and this cannot cease relationships which are established by birth. She also said inheritance is not a factor subject to choice, but a right acquired by birth.

The court’s observation came in the wake of an appeal filed by a 68-year-old Matunga resident who was restrained from alienating or creating third-party rights in the flat that was left behind by his deceased father. He challenged a lower court’s order that restrained him to do so.

The original suit was filed by his sister who is married to a Muslim and now embraces Islam after marriage. According to the report, the woman sought a proportionate share in a shop and flat left behind by their deceased father in Matunga. She had approached a civil court around three years ago in this matter. But after knowing that her brother had already sold the shop, she petitioned the court to block attempts to put up the inherited property for sale. However, the man objected to his sister’s plea saying that she is no longer eligible to inherit their father’s property as now she is married a Muslim man and had relinquished Hinduism for Islam.

However, specifying section 26 of the Hindu Succession Act, Justice Bhatkar said that according to this, Hindus converted to other religions are not disqualified from claiming the property. The judge while passing her verdict, took into consideration the constitutional provisions pertaining to religious freedom.