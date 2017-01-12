Reliance Jio impact: Idea Cellular unveils new offer, announces 3 GB free data pack

Idea unveiled plans for prepaid customers with 3GB free data on a recharge pack of R348.

Following the footsteps of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, Idea Cellular on Wednesday entered the fiercely contested mobile calling and data plans pricing arena with its new 3G/4G data plans and unlimited calling.

Idea unveiled plans for prepaid customers with 3GB free data on a recharge pack of R348, besides unlimited voice calling and SMS.

The company, which has over 185 million subscribers, added that customers recharging this pack on a new 4G handset will get an additional 1GB data. However, the benefit is valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges in a year (365 days).

For Postpaid users, Idea has launched two plans — R499 and R999 rental.

While, in the R499 plan customers will get unlimited local, national and incoming roaming calls with 3GB free Data on a 4G handset, the R999 plan gives unlimited local, national & roaming calls with 8 GB of free Data on 4G Handsets and 5GB Data on other handsets.

Additionally, Idea will also provide free subscription to its music and movies pack on these plans.

In a statement, Idea said all new and existing customers upgrading to 4G handsets, the company will provide additional 3GB data on these rental plans, till 31st December 2017.

The extra 3GB free Data for New 4G Handset customers will make it 6GB and 11GB free data each month, on R499 and R999 Ultimate Plans, respectively, it added.

Prepaid customers can avail the plan with immediate effect, followed by postpaid.

Last week, Vodafone had announced a SuperHour scheme offering unlimited 3G/4G data for one hour at a starting price of R16 for pre-paid customers, besides unlimited local voice calls (within network).

You may also like to watch this video

Before this on January 3, the country’s largest telecom operator Airtel offered offer free data for 12 months, worth up to R9,000, to customers who switch to its 4G network.

The offers by Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are aimed at countering Reliance Jio’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer, which offers consumers, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features.