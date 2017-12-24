Reliance Industries at 40; Mukesh Ambani exhorts staff to power RIL into global top 20

Reliance Industries on Saturday celebrated Reliance Family Day and paid glowing tributes to Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of the company at a dazzling event that was attended by staff and their families.

Reliance Industries on Saturday celebrated Reliance Family Day and paid glowing tributes to Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of the company at a dazzling event that was attended by staff and their families. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani called upon the young workforce to take the Reliance group to new heights and turn it into one of the top 20 companies in the world. The CMD also assured the staff that Reliance Industries will play a bigger role in nation-building in the coming years. Ambani, India’s wealthiest man, along with his mother, wife and children celebrated the group’s 40 years of existence yesterday at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai. The gala event was also to commemorate Dhirubhai’s 85th birth anniversary, which falls on December 28, where apart from the 50,000 people in attendance another 2,00,000 employees and their families from more than 1,200 locations around the globe participated in the event via live conferencing, thus making it possibly the largest corporate family get-together.

Ambani unveiled his five point dream too that Reliance staffers must achieve: 1. to be among the top 20 companies in the world; 2. become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India; 3. become a leading global producer of innovative new materials; 4. Jio to digitally transform the nation in entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare; and 5. Reliance and Jio to be even a stronger partner to the nation so that India can become a global super power.

CMD Mukesh Ambani, paying tribute to his late father, said that the group would stay true to his principles, vision, and ideas and went on to express his dream for the group’s future. The RIL head said, “My father is a timeless legend, and an icon and eternal inspiration to all Indians of all generations… We will remain true to his vision, ideals and his principles.” He said it is because of Dhirubhai Ambani that Reliance has grown from 1 employee to over 2,50,000 employees, from Rs 1,000 startup to a company of over Rs 6 lakh crore, from only one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh villages. Ambani said that in its first four decades the company has already achieved global and national leadership positions and therefore well established to accomplish even greater targets in the next decade.

Ambani’s twin children – Akash and Isha participated as anchors with Shahrukh Khan, while the younger son Anant was introduced to the Reliance family. The event was divided into three parts: Kal (Yesterday), Aaj (Today), Kal (Tomorrow) where they tracked the growth of the company and how it has become an integral part of millions of lives across the world.

The star-studded event was also graced by singer Sonu Nigam, actor Varun Dhawan, actress Alia Bhatt who also performed on stage.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company with turnover of Rs 330,180 crore ($ 50.9 billion), cash profit of Rs 42,800 crore ($ 6.6 billion), and net profit of Rs 29,901 crore ($ 4.6 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2017.