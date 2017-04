World Culture Festival was organised by Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Art of Living (AOL). (Source: PTI)

The expert panel has told the National Green Tribunal that rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL’s ‘World Culture Festival’ will cost Rs 13.29 crore. The event was organised by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Art of Living (AOL) between March 11 and 13, 2016 on the banks of Yamuna.

(story under development)