Registers relating to 9000 acres found missing, Police tells Kerala High Court

Registers pertaining to more than 9000 acres of land in an ecologically sensitive village in Idukki district of Kerala have been found missing, according to a police investigation status report. Police probing the alleged land grab cases in Kottakamboor village in Devikulam taluk informed the Kerala High Court about this in the report. The court is likely to consider the petition filed by N K Biju seeking CBI probe into the alleged land grab cases tomorrow. In his report, Munnar deputy superintendent of police said a letter was sent to the forest department to clarify whether the disputed land in question was forest land or not. The registers, pertaining to survey No 58/1 of Kottakamboor village comprising more than 9000 acres, have been found missing from the Taluk Office, Devikulam, it said. The police in Devikulam have registered five cases on the basis of complaints submitted by Biju.