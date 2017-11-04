Register complaints at New Delhi station: Northern Railways

Now, Northern Railway passengers can register their corruption-related complaints at designated counters at the New Delhi station. (Image: IE)

Now, Northern Railway passengers can register their corruption-related complaints at designated counters at the New Delhi station.

They can also give their feedback on their experiences during journeys at these counters, as a part of an initiative of the Northern Railways, which was launched during the Vigilance Awareness Week (October 30-November 4). “The feedback survey is to obtain information on the real-time requirements of the passengers, besides addressing their grievances,” a Northern Railway statement said.

Through the week, the railways launched various awareness programmes at major stations through activities such as ‘nukkad natak’ (street-play), highlighting the facets of corruption, alongside educating the common man about the different forums to approach with their corruption-related complaints.