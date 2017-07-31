Regional Plan 2030 based on TDR in next six months: Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai

Vijai Sardesai said the land acquisition for government projects would also be considered on case-to-case basis till the new plan is notified. (Facebook)

Goa’s Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vijai Sardesai today assured the House that the land use plan for the state would be ready in the next six months. The minister further said that till then approvals would be granted for the projects on a case-to-case basis by the TCP department. Responding to a question during the Question Hour, Sardesai assured that the existing Town and Country Planning Act would be amended “once for the last time” in next seven days to give more powers to the TCP department. The minister said the new plan which would be drafted considering the requirements of the state till 2030 would be based on the concept of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). He added, the concept of TDR will discourage people who were converting eco-sensitive lands by offering them the developmental rights.

Sardesai faced a volley of questions from opposition benches led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, who wanted to know the deadline when the Regional Plan would be notified. “The Regional Plan 2030 which is being conceptualized will be drafted taking the House into confidence. We will do it in next six months,” the minister said, adding, “in the meantime, the applications which require permissions urgently, would be considered on a case-to-case basis.”

Sardesai said there are several applications including the one to start Sanskrit college which are being considered on case-to-case basis. The minister said the commitments made in the Regional Plan 2001 will be honoured by the state government in drafting the new land use plan.

Responding to a question by BJP legislator Nilesh Cabral, Sardesai said the land acquisition for government projects would also be considered on case-to-case basis till the new plan is notified.