Regional parties’ income in FY 2015-16 was over Rs 221 crore; DMK earned the highest

Thirty-two regional parties in India has earned a whopping total of Rupees 221.48 crore in the financial year 2015-2016, according to a report published by Association for Democratic Reforms. Of the income earned, the parties have spent an amount of Rupees 111.48 crore and declared an unspent amount of Rupees 110 crore.

The report also suggests that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) recorded the highest income of Rs 77.63 crore amongst all regional parties, followed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Rs 54.93 crore and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with Rs 15.97 crore. These three parties’ income comprises 67 per cent of the total income of all the regional parties. The list also shows that parties with the highest expenditure is headed by Janata Dal (United) who has spent a total of Rupees 23.46 crore followed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at Rupees 13.10 crore and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Rupees 11.09 crore.

The report also noted that 16 regional parties out of 32 had spent the least of which 5 regional parties – DMK, AIADMK and AIMIM have more than 80 per cent of their income remaining unspent. According to the report, DMK’s total income constituted 35.05 per cent of the 32 parties total income. The report also mentioned that 14 out of 32 parties have spent more than their total income out of which three parties – Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, JD(U) and Rashtriya Lok Dal have spent 200 per cent more than their total income in the FY 2015-2016.

As differed opinions on bringing the parties under the purview of RTI continue, the report indicates that total income of parties from known sources adds to Rupees 90.74 crore, i.e., 44 per cent of the total income of all the political parties. However, income of the parties from unknown sources have been reported at Rupees 40.61 crore which is 20 per cent of the total income of all the political parties. Parties with the highest unknown sources of income in the list comprised of three parties – Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with Rupees 7.25 crore, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with Rupees 6.87 crore and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with Rupees 6.59 crore. The report suggested that TRS and SAD’s unknown income formed 81 per cent of their total income.