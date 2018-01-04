Regional media will continue to remain relevant: Devendra Fadnavis

The regional media is facing challenges but it will continue to remain relevant and robust as Indians are rooted to their culture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today. (IE)

The regional media is facing challenges but it will continue to remain relevant and robust as Indians are rooted to their culture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today. Speaking at a function organised to release a souvenir of the Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh here, he said the regional media played an important role in the freedom struggle. The regional media will remain relevant because Indians are always rooted to their culture no matter how successful they become in their professional life, he said. Fadnavis admitted the regional media faces challenges related to information and technology since English dominates the medium of knowledge, but content remains the key for growth of newspapers. However, the regional media has accepted these challenges and is working on overcoming them. More than technology, content of a newspaper is important, the chief minister added.

“Currently, the main source of knowledge in our country is English, while in China, it is Chinese (Mandarin). But with the passage of time and better utilisation of IT, regional languages are set to disseminate knowledge at a great speed,” Fadnavis said.

On the occasion, a discussion on the topic “Relevance of Vernacular Journalism” was organised.

Speaking on the issue, Santosh Bhartiya, Editor of `Chauthi Dunia’, said, “Now a days, Hindi reports have more inputs than English ones. “I find that Hindi journalists have deeper knowledge that the reporters from other languages. Therefore, the vernacular journalism continues to be relevant. Anil Tiwari, Executive Editor of `Dopahar Ka Samanaa’ said, “Vernacular journalists are generally considered `backbenchers’. But the truth is these backbenchers are the one who feel the pulse of the society.” Hemant Tiwari, a senior journalist from Lucknow and president of the Uttar Pradesh Manyata Prapt Patrakar Samiti, said vernacular journalists should not feel inferior to their counterparts in English journalism. “The reach of mainstream (English) journalism is very limited, while the impact of the vernacular journalism is far and wide,” Tiwari said. Prasad Kathe, Editor of News18 Lokmat, said the people in Maharashtra tend to follow the mainstream media instead of the Marathi media. “So, the answer to the question of what is the future of the vernacular journalism depends on how seriously we tackle this challenge.”