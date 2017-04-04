Refrain from any controversy on Dalai Lama’s Arunachal Pradesh visit, India tells China

Preparations underway in West Kameng district’s Bomdila for The Dalai Lama’s visit this evening. (ANI)

India has urged China not to create any kind of controversy on Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, who is expected to reach the north-eastern state today. Earlier, the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit to the state was delayed due to bad weather. Speaking to media persons in the national capital, Union Miniter Kiren Rijiju has said that China should not interfere with India’s internal matter. “India never interfere into the internal affairs of China.We expect that China also should not interfere in our internal matter”, he said

He also urged China not to give any political angle to it, as the visit of the Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh is purely religious by nature.”People of Arunachal Pradesh desire to have good neighbourly relations with people of China. We never intend to have any problem with our neighbours”, Rijiju added.

The External Affairs Ministry has also stressed that the government on several occasions earlier gas stated that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and is widely respected by the people in India. “No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India,” the Ministry said in a release.

Therefore, the government urges that no “artificial controversy” be created on Dalai Lamaá visit to the state, it said. China has kept a close watch on the religious leader’s visit to the state, which is starting from today. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had earlier warned India that the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, would cause “serious damage” to bilateral relations between two countries.

In the meantime, Arunachal Pradesh is all set to welcome Dalai Lama on a three-day visit. The 81-year-old Noble Laureate had reached Guwahati on Saturday. Buddhist inhabitants of West Kamang and Tawang districts are eagerly waiting to seek his blessings.

(With inputs from PTI)