Red beacon ban: Twitteratis hail Narendra Modi government’s decision; ‘Everyone VIP in New India’ becomes top trend

Twitter is going gaga over Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet’s latest decision to scrap the use of red beacons by VVIPs. Within hours of the decision, a hashtag ‘EveryoneVIPinNewIndia’ has become top India trend on the social networking site. Praising Government’s decision, a number of noted dignitaries, who may be subjected to remove the beacon in future course, tweeted their praise for the decision. Using the hashtag, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, tweeted: “Curtailing the use of Red Beacon is a welcome & forward looking step towards having more people-friendly Government. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia.” Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Woman and Child development, said that government has proven that ‘Everyone is VIP in New India’. “And with that we have proven that #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia. A welcome step by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” she said. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who will also be shunning the beacons, tweeted, “Historic decision to stop use of red beacon.This is New India where we have a PM who believes every common man is VIP EveryoneVIPinNewIndia.” Power Minister Piyush Goyal, who has always been a trenchant critic of VIP culture, wrote: “Historic step by PM Narendra Modi to scrap the red beacons will ensure equal status to everyone serving the nation. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia.”

Similarly, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy also tweeted his happiness: “Subconscious barrier between the common man and people in powerful positions has been removed. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia.”

The government’s ban will come into effect from 1st May. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The decision is being seen as a major step from Narendra Modi government to curb the VIP culture in India. By now, union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Mahesh Sharma, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hav already removed beacons from their vehicles. Before NDA-led Central Government, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had also abolished the use of red beacons, in the state as promised by his party during the election campaign.