Rebel YSRCP MP Kothapalli Geetha hints at floating new party

Rebel YSR Congress Party MP Kothapalli Geetha has hinted that she might form a new political outfit in the run-up to the general election and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. “I am not going with any of the regional parties in Andhra Pradesh because of corruption associated with these parties and ideological differences,” Geetha told PTI. “I may come up with my own party or align with a national party. In August, I will announce my decision and resign from the YSRCP,” she said. Geetha earlier said she had severed ties with the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP after she was allegedly subjected to harassment by party leaders. The first-time MP, who won from Araku, a reserved parliamentary constituency, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on a YSRCP ticket, also said she would give up the reserved seat. “I will contest from a non-reserved constituency in 2019 to make way for others who deserve it. I have the ability to win…,” she said. Asked about the agenda of her new party, she said, “If it is formed, my focus will be on sustainable livelihood, liquor ban, priority to women, welfare of vulnerable class, education and housing for all and health amenities in rural areas.”

She laid emphasis on giving 50 per cent representation to women in her party. “No other political party will do that, but when women occupy 50 per cent space on this planet and why don’t they get it in legislature?” she asked. Refusing to comment on the possibility of her joining a national party, she said, “A regional party is obliged to have good ties with any party that’s there at the Centre.” She mocked the ongoing agitations by parliamentarians from the state over the special category state status issue, and said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should begin an indefinite hunger strike in the national capital. “I am against these agitations. Why doesn’t the chief minister come here and speak in Delhi or sit on an indefinite hunger strike? Everyone thinks disrupting Parliament is great, but because of that the Finance Bill was passed in just half hour,” she said.