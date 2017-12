Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar have been disqualified from the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

In a big setback for rebel Janata Dal (United) Members of Parliament (MPs) Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar, it was revealed that both were disqualified from the Rajya Sabha. This was revealed by Yadav’s office in the evening. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the party supremo and both the veterans had come into conflict after the former cut ties with the RJD and joined the BJP to form the government in Bihar.