‘Really cute’! On Narendra Modi’s one-day fast plan, Arvind Kejriwal breaks Twitter silence against PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Assembly. (PTI file)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has avoided tweeting anything directly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for almost a year. But he couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the news of the prime minister observing a day-long fast on Thursday, along with BJP MPs, to protest against the washout of Budget session in the Parliament recently. Sharing a news about Modi’s fast, Kejriwal commented: “Now that’s really cute …. just one day fast… against himself.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP had said that Modi will observe the fast along with party MPs on April 12 to reveal the “undemocratic and anti-development face of the Congress party, which stalled the proceedings of the Parliament during the budget session”. While Modi will sit on a fast in Delhi, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a ‘dharna (sit-in) at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka.

Now that’s really cute …. just one day fast… against himself http://t.co/EJnjDqROan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2018

On Friday last, the prime minister had accused the opposition parties, primarily the Congress, of indulging in divisive politics and announced the BJP MPs observe the fast on April 12 to protest the Parliament washout. Preempting the BJP, Congress observed a “symbolic” fast on Monday.

The BJP said its MPs would observe fast in their respective constituencies. While observing the fast, the prime minister would not disturb his the daily routine of official works. “In a systematic manner, the Congress which is used to being in power is developing an atmosphere of fear. It is trying to disturb peace and harmony in the country by indulging in politics of violence in the country,” the BJP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Congress said Modi’s fast is a “farce”. “This is a farce of a fast by the Modi government. The BJP should apologise to the nation and hold a fast for disrupting Parliament for over 250 hours. The Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a majority, functioned for only one percent of its time and the Rajya Sabha functioned for six percent of its time,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday.