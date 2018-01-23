  3. Ready-to-move-in properties preferred choice of home buyers? Here is what report reveals

Ready-to-move-in properties have remained a preferred choice for home buyers across the country and have managed to command about 3.7% premium over under-construction properties, according to Magicbricks PropIndex.

New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2018 3:28 AM
Magicbricks PropIndex, construction properties, share of property searches, home buyers  The index showed that the Rs 3,000-6,000 per square feet price bracket, which accounts for more than 50% share of property searches, remained stable. (PTI)
Ready-to-move-in properties have remained a preferred choice for home buyers across the country and have managed to command about 3.7% premium over under-construction properties, according to Magicbricks PropIndex. The index showed that the Rs 3,000-6,000 per square feet price bracket, which accounts for more than 50% share of property searches, remained stable. The price difference between under construction and ready to move properties narrowed down during the December quarter and this is the sixth straight quarter of decline in price difference, bringing down the difference from a high of more than 9% prevailing six quarters back. Under construction segment too observed price gain in 12 out of 14 cities while the ready-to-move in properties saw many takers.

