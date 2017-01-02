Ready to become a villain for Mulayam: Amar Singh on SP feud with Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Feud: In the middle of a chaotic situation in Samajwadi Party, its MP Amar Singh spoke to the media after returning from an England trip, and said that he was and will always be with Mulayam Singh and won`t mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if the SP founder, discards him from his ‘heart’.

The Samajwadi Party faction led by Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav has been accusing Amar Singh of being responsible for the standoff in the party. Singh added that he is ready to be called a villain for Mulayam Singh. For him Mulayam Singh is in his heart and the heart is more important than the party.

Agar Mulayam Singh ji apne dil se mujhe nishkaasit kardein, toh mere liye khed ka vishay hai…aur dal ka mere liye mahatva nahin:Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/emGxT5CeOe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017

According to Navbharat Times, Amar Singh also said that he had not asked for a ticket to the Rajya Sabha with folded hands and Mulayam Singh said to him that he was not in the team but in the heart.

Also, in a video released by him, he expressed his happiness over annulment of the expulsion order on Akhilesh Yadav. He added, ” Who created this misunderstanding that I will attempt to break the party, I want him to know that I am not here to break the party, but I want to keep it united.”

Meanwhile, following the split in the party on Sunday, Mulayam Singh Yadav reached Delhi to meet Election Commission officials ahead of crucial state polls later this year to ensure that the party symbol is not given to Akhilesh faction – he termed the SP election symbol as his ‘signature’.