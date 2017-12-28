Read Shashi Tharoor’s epic reply when a Twitter user shared WhatsApp message

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Source: PTI)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his elegant English and distinctive delivery style. But, his sense of humour is equally good. An incident that took place on Thursday was proof of the same. A New Year WhatsApp message had gone viral on Thursday which read as, “May your festive season be punctuated with revachism whose magnoliquence can only be theatropistically analysed by the use of reminiscent exacerbation. I hope you dont mind my apostacy. I know your arquistic impedance might not engulf this kind of debauched pedagogy because of its repuginatious tolecentrism.”

A Twitter user took it as an opportunity to take a dig at Shashi Tharoor by asking if it is his style of writing. ” Received this watsapp msg. I fail to understand how just by using thesaurus for every single word( which together sounds bunkum in a sentence) one can call it @ShashiTharoor ‘s style? IT ISN’T !”, she said.

However, she had not expected to get a stunning reply from the Congress MP. Tharoor dismissed the tweet by saying that it is just incomprehensible gibberish. “Precisely. Read any of my 16 books to know my style. This is incomprehensible gibberish,” he said. Here is the conversation:

Received this watsapp msg.

I fail to understand how just by using thesaurus for every single word( which together sounds bunkum in a sentence) one can call it @ShashiTharoor ‘s style?

IT ISN’T ! pic.twitter.com/8rQ9G7oJ3s — Anushree Arun (@anushreearun13) December 27, 2017

Precisely. Read any of my 16 books to know my style. This is incomprehensible gibberish. http://t.co/stZSVx8h1P — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 28, 2017

Earlier in the month Tharoor was in the news for throwing in another tough word: ‘rodomontade’. Addressing the ‘well-meaning people’s obsession with the words he uses, Tharoor took to the Internet to post this: “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!”