Read how Anand Mahindra replied to a Twitter user who asked him to buy a car

Anand Mahindra recently tweeting a picture of the Birdcage, wrote that he don’t mind getting caged in that one cage. (Reuters Photo)

Over a tweet by a Twitter user, asking the executive chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra to buy a Pininfarnia Maserati Birdcage, the business tycoon came up with a reply which left several stay astonished on his sense of humour. Mahindra recently tweeting a picture of the Birdcage, wrote that he don’t mind getting caged in that one cage.

And without the knowledge that the Mahindra Group had acquired the Italian car design firm Pininfarina in December 2015, a twitter user named Siddhant Khanna tweeted, “@anandmahindra what stops you from buying it? Go for it.” Replying to the tweet the Mahindra Group Chairman took a humorous tone, saying, “We bought the company instead…(Pininfarina).”

The business tycoon’s display of humour, soon made the tweet go viral on social with several retweets and floods of likes. There was even a good response to Mahindra’s tweet with people praising the him for the reply. One user tweeted, “Take a bow sir. One of the finest response I read on twitter till date.” While another said, “What an epic ‘mic drop’ moment, sir.”

Earlier, Tech Mahindra along with Mahindra and Mahindra purchased 76.06 per cent stake of Pininfarinafrom the current controlling shareholder Pincar S.r.l. at a price of euro 1.1 per share.