RBI has now become Reverse Bank of India: Randeep Surjewala

Earlier in the day, cancelling its earlier order, the central bank said that customers can now deposit any amount over Rs 5000 in banned notes as many times they want until December 30. (ANI)

The Congress has today hit out at the NDA government over the latters frequent changes in the demonetisation norms, minutes after the RBI removed restrictions on deposits of Rs 5,000 in banned notes. The central bank’s latest step had come after some banks in the country had yesterday refused to accept cash deposit of more than Rs 5,000 by customers, citing they were not given any written order.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said yesterday that customers won’t be questioned if they deposit their cash at a single go, adding that those depositing cash again and again raise questions. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the central bank in last 43 days of demonetisation, have changed norms at least 126 times, adding that Reserve Bank of India has become ‘Reverse Bank of India’. He also pointed out that the governmnt is moving two steps forward and three steps backward.

You may also like to watch this video

Earlier in the day, cancelling its earlier order, the central bank said that customers can now deposit any amount over Rs 5000 in banned notes as many times they want until December 30. A RBI notice on Monday had restricted people from depositing amounts over Rs 5000 old currency notes more than once until December 30. The notice had also said that people depositing amounts above Rs 5000 will questioned as to why they were not able to deposit earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra on November 8, while announcing the decision to ban old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes had said anyone can deposit up to Rs 2.5 lakh in banned notes in their bank accounts without any worry.