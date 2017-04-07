Ravindra Gaikwad row: BJP looks to resolve matter ‘amicably’

Ravindra Gaikwad, who was banned from flying after he assaulted an Air India staff, said that he had been provoked and alleged that the airlines staff misbehaved with him. (PTI)

A day after Shiv Sena threatened to boycott the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting if the ban on its party lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad is not lifted by April 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the matter should not be escalated and be resolved amicably.

“A case has already been registered against Gaikwad for all the misdeeds. Unfortunately he is unapologetic. Since the incident is in the police inquiry and court will take note of it, I feel the Air India should also reconsider its boycott as under the law nothing can prevent him from travelling on flight. He has been punished enough and dragging the issue will only create an unsavory incident. I hope all the parties concerned will resolve it amicably by April 10,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

Another BJP leader Rahul Sinha remained unperturbed of the Shiv Sena’s stand saying that there is nothing to worry about it.

“Shiv Sena is very old friend of our party. Sometimes we do have different opinions on some issues but ultimately we end up agreeing unanimously on that issue. There is nothing to worry about. Shiv Sena and BJP will always work together,” Sinha told ANI.

Upping the ante against the government, the BJP’s alliance partner yesterday threatened to boycott the meeting convened by the NDA if the ban on Gaikwad is not lifted by April 10.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“If this issue is not resolved by April 10, we will not attend the NDA meeting,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in a press conference.

Lashing out at Air India Raut said that the national carrier is people’s servant, adding that it has no right to insult a person on social media.

“What is Air India? Who is CMD? What is their status and where do they even stand? How can they even insult an MP so openly on social media? Who has given them this right? It is peoples’ servant, India’s servant. If you expect us to learn to behave properly, then first you learn the same,” Raut said.

Gaikwad, who was banned from flying after he assaulted an Air India staff, said that he had been provoked and alleged that the airlines staff misbehaved with him.

Speaking on the issue during Zero Hour, Gaikwad demanded that the flying ban on him be lifted.

He got support from other opposition parties.

The Shiv Sena MP also said that he can apologise to the Parliament but will not apologise to the airline staffer.